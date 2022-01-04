Intel Core i5 12500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1094 points
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 25 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +54%
1816
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +83%
13059
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +54%
3791
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +53%
20319
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +60%
1766
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +80%
8824
4895
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Lucienne
|Model number
|i5-12500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|448
|TMUs
|16
|28
|ROPs
|8
|7
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
