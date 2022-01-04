Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500 or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 12500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 60% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1094 points
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 62% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 25 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +54%
1816
Ryzen 5 5500U
1178
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +83%
13059
Ryzen 5 5500U
7132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +54%
3791
Ryzen 5 5500U
2463
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +53%
20319
Ryzen 5 5500U
13279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +60%
1766
Ryzen 5 5500U
1104
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +80%
8824
Ryzen 5 5500U
4895
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Lucienne
Model number i5-12500 -
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 21x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5500U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i5 12500?
