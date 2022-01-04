Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500 or Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500 vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Intel Core i5 12500
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
Intel Core i5 12500
AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4650G and 12500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Around 33.09 GB/s (76%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1203 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +23%
20319
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
16497
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500 and AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Zen 2
Model number i5-12500 -
Socket LGA-1700 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 37x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 256 448
TMUs 16 28
ROPs 8 7
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 12500 vs Ryzen 5 3600
2. Core i5 12500 vs Core i7 11700
3. Core i5 12500 vs Core i5 12400
4. Core i5 12500 vs Core i5 11500
5. Core i5 12500 vs Ryzen 5 5500
6. Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 7 3700X
7. Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Core i5 10400
8. Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 5 5600G
9. Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 3 3200G
10. Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G vs Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G or Intel Core i5 12500?
Promotion
EnglishРусский