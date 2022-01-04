Intel Core i5 12500 vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1432 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +27%
1816
1426
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +7%
13059
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +22%
3791
3110
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20319
Ryzen 7 5800H +6%
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +23%
1766
1434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +21%
8824
7309
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-12500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
