We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800H and 12500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1432 points
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 54 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +27%
1816
Ryzen 7 5800H
1426
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +7%
13059
Ryzen 7 5800H
12257
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +22%
3791
Ryzen 7 5800H
3110
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500
20319
Ryzen 7 5800H +6%
21537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +23%
1766
Ryzen 7 5800H
1434
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +21%
8824
Ryzen 7 5800H
7309
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500 and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Cezanne
Model number i5-12500 -
Socket LGA-1700 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 32x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800H
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support Yes Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 12500?
