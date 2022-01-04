Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500 or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +18%
1808
M1 Max
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +2%
12483
M1 Max
12295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500
3732
M1 Max +3%
3846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500
20239
M1 Max +11%
22368
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500
1688
M1 Max +5%
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500
8602
M1 Max +46%
12570
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500 and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-S -
Model number i5-12500 -
Socket LGA-1700 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 6 10
Threads 12 10
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 30x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 4096
TMUs 16 256
ROPs 8 128
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i5 12500?
