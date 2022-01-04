Intel Core i5 12500 vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
88
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
96
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 30 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +18%
1808
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +2%
12483
12295
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3732
M1 Max +3%
3846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20239
M1 Max +11%
22368
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1688
M1 Max +5%
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8602
M1 Max +46%
12570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|-
|Model number
|i5-12500
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|10
|Threads
|12
|10
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|30x
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|4096
|TMUs
|16
|256
|ROPs
|8
|128
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
