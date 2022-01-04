Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500 or Core i3 12100F: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500 vs i3 12100F

Intel Core i5 12500
VS
Intel Core i3 12100F
Intel Core i5 12500
Intel Core i3 12100F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz i3 12100F with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12100F and 12500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 12100F
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 58 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +11%
1816
Core i3 12100F
1635
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +55%
13059
Core i3 12100F
8449
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +39%
20319
Core i3 12100F
14614
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +36%
8824
Core i3 12100F
6512
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500 and i3 12100F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-12500 i3-12100F
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 33x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 58 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i3 12100F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page Intel Core i3 12100F official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5 12500
2. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i5 12500
3. Intel Core i5 12400F or i5 12500
4. Intel Core i7 12700 or i5 12500
5. AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i3 12100F
6. Intel Core i5 11400F or i3 12100F
7. Intel Core i5 12400 or i3 12100F
8. Intel Core i3 12100 or i3 12100F
9. Intel Core i3 10105F or i3 12100F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 12100F or i5 12500?
Promotion
EnglishРусский