Intel Core i5 12500 vs i5 10300H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 31 GB/s (68%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1123 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10300H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +62%
1816
1124
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +168%
13059
4873
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +45%
3791
2623
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +131%
20319
8779
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +57%
1766
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +123%
8824
3953
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i5-12500
|i5-10300H
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1