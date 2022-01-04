Intel Core i5 12500 vs i5 1035G1
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 1.0 GHz i5 1035G1 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 63% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1073 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 15 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +67%
1816
1086
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +206%
13059
4265
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +63%
3791
2320
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +161%
20319
7785
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +64%
1766
1080
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +195%
8824
2989
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i5-12500
|i5-1035G1
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics G1
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|10x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1050 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|Intel Core i5 1035G1 official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
