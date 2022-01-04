Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500 or Core i5 10600: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500 vs i5 10600

Intel Core i5 12500
VS
Intel Core i5 10600
Intel Core i5 12500
Intel Core i5 10600

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 against the 3.3 GHz i5 10600. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10600 and 12500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Around 35.2 GB/s (85%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1224 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10600
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +41%
1816
Core i5 10600
1289
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +44%
13059
Core i5 10600
9043
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +30%
3791
Core i5 10600
2927
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +45%
20319
Core i5 10600
13978
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +44%
1766
Core i5 10600
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +37%
8824
Core i5 10600
6461
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500 and i5 10600

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Comet Lake
Model number i5-12500 i5-10600
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 33x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 10600
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page Intel Core i5 10600 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

