Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500 or Core i5 11260H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500 vs i5 11260H

Intel Core i5 12500
VS
Intel Core i5 11260H
Intel Core i5 12500
Intel Core i5 11260H

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 (desktop) against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11260H and 12500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1371 points
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 45 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +30%
1816
Core i5 11260H
1396
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +45%
13059
Core i5 11260H
8995
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +28%
3791
Core i5 11260H
2961
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +34%
20319
Core i5 11260H
15114
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +28%
1766
Core i5 11260H
1375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +48%
8824
Core i5 11260H
5964
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500 and i5 11260H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 May 11, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Tiger Lake H45
Model number i5-12500 i5-11260H
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 21-26x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 16 16
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 11260H
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page Intel Core i5 11260H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 12500 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
2. Intel Core i5 12500 and Intel Core i7 11700
3. Intel Core i5 12500 and Intel Core i5 12400
4. Intel Core i5 12500 and Intel Core i5 11500
5. Intel Core i5 12500 and AMD Ryzen 5 5500
6. Intel Core i5 11260H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
7. Intel Core i5 11260H and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
8. Intel Core i5 11260H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
9. Intel Core i5 11260H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS
10. Intel Core i5 11260H and Intel Core i5 11300H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11260H or i5 12500?
Promotion
EnglishРусский