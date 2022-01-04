Intel Core i5 12500 vs i5 11300H
We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz i5 11300H (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1393 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 35 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +30%
1816
1396
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +143%
13059
5367
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +33%
3791
2846
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +83%
20319
11124
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +26%
1766
1405
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +89%
8824
4659
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i5-12500
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|26-31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|640
|TMUs
|16
|40
|ROPs
|8
|20
|Execution Units
|32
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
