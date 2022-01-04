Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500 or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500 vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i5 12500
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 12500
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 (desktop) with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 12500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1703 vs 1313 points
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 28 vs 65 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +35%
1808
Core i5 1135G7
1336
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +149%
12483
Core i5 1135G7
5018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +38%
3732
Core i5 1135G7
2711
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +102%
20239
Core i5 1135G7
10026
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +29%
1688
Core i5 1135G7
1307
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +87%
8602
Core i5 1135G7
4595
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500 and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 September 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-12500 i5-1135G7
Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 640
TMUs 16 40
ROPs 8 20
Execution Units 32 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i5 12500?
