Intel Core i5 12500 vs i5 11400 VS Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i5 11400 We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11400 and 12500 Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500 Newer - released 10-months later

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1518 points

5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500 and i5 11400

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 March 17, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake Model number i5-12500 i5-11400 Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics 730 Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.6 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30x 26x Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 730 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units 256 192 TMUs 16 48 ROPs 8 24 Execution Units 32 24 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12500 0.78 TFLOPS Core i5 11400 0.35 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page Intel Core i5 11400 official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20