Intel Core i5 12500 vs i5 11400H VS Intel Core i5 12500 Intel Core i5 11400H We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 (desktop) against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11400H and 12500 Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500 Newer - released 8-months later

Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size

Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1749 vs 1427 points

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz) Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 45 vs 65 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500 and i5 11400H

General Vendor Intel Intel Released January 4, 2022 May 11, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Alder Lake-S Tiger Lake H45 Model number i5-12500 i5-11400H Socket LGA-1700 BGA-1787 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Performance Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 30x 22-27x Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core) L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm TDP 65 W 35-45 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz Shading Units 256 128 TMUs 16 16 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 32 16 TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i5 12500 0.78 TFLOPS Core i5 11400H 0.382 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s ECC Support Yes No Misc Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20