Intel Core i5 12500 vs i5 11600K
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600K – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +16%
1816
1560
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +15%
13059
11336
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +12%
3791
3386
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +1%
20319
20061
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +6%
1766
1672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +9%
8824
8129
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 30, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-12500
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|Intel Core i5 11600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1