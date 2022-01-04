Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500 or Core i5 11600KF: what's better?

We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600KF and 12500
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +12%
12483
Core i5 11600KF
11185
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +4%
20239
Core i5 11600KF
19554
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500 and i5 11600KF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-S Rocket Lake
Model number i5-12500 i5-11600KF
Socket LGA-1700 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 770 No

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 39x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS
Core i5 11600KF
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500 official page Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

