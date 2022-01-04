Intel Core i5 12500 vs i5 11600KF
We compared two 6-core desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i5 12500 against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i5 11600KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +16%
1808
1559
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +12%
12483
11185
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500 +12%
3732
3326
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +4%
20239
19554
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1688
Core i5 11600KF +3%
1734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500 +6%
8602
8117
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-S
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-12500
|i5-11600KF
|Socket
|LGA-1700
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 770
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|Intel Core i5 11600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
