We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1256 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +32%
1722
Ryzen 5 3600
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +55%
14751
Ryzen 5 3600
9546
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +32%
1670
Ryzen 5 3600
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +44%
10513
Ryzen 5 3600
7317
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 7, 2019
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Matisse
Model number i5-12500H -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 3.8 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz -
Shading Units 640 -
TMUs 40 -
ROPs 20 -
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 3600
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

