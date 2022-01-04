Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
75
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
63
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
65
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1256 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 14 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +32%
1722
1305
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +55%
14751
9546
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2601
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17875
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +32%
1670
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +44%
10513
7317
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Matisse
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|640
|-
|TMUs
|40
|-
|ROPs
|20
|-
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
