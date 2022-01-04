Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
Intel Core i5 12500H
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 54% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1084 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +50%
1722
Ryzen 5 4500U
1151
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +149%
14751
Ryzen 5 4500U
5925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +54%
1670
Ryzen 5 4500U
1086
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +137%
10513
Ryzen 5 4500U
4439
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i5-12500H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 640 384
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4500U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i5 12500H?
