Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i5 12500H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +15%
1711
Ryzen 5 5600G
1494
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +10%
12341
Ryzen 5 5600G
11255
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +13%
3591
Ryzen 5 5600G
3192
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +10%
21950
Ryzen 5 5600G
19877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +36%
10287
Ryzen 5 5600G
7587
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 13, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Cezanne
Model number i5-12500H -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 39x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 20 7
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600G
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12700H or Intel Core i5 12500H
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i5 12500H
3. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i5 12500H
4. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i5 12500H
5. Intel Core i7 1260P or Intel Core i5 12500H
6. AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
7. Intel Core i5 12400F or AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
8. Intel Core i3 12100F or AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
9. AMD Ryzen 5 5500 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i5 12500H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский