Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +15%
1711
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +10%
12341
11255
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +13%
3591
3192
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +10%
21950
19877
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +9%
1632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +36%
10287
7587
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|39x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|24
