Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1347 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +25%
1722
1373
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +106%
14751
7144
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2978
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15447
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +23%
1670
1355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +98%
10513
5318
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Cezanne U
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|23x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|12
