Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1676 vs 1379 points
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1329
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10439
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3046
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20905
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +22%
1675
1373
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +42%
9943
7011
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|28x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|12
