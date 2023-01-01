Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 14336 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +5%
1681
1594
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13189
Ryzen 7 5800X +15%
15193
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +3%
3539
3422
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21664
Ryzen 7 5800X +29%
27856
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1620
1622
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10170
Ryzen 7 5800X +4%
10583
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|8
|P-Threads
|8
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|8
|Total Threads
|16
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|4.15 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|640
|-
|TMUs
|40
|-
|ROPs
|20
|-
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
