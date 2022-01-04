Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1217 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +29%
1722
1332
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +14%
14751
12979
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2716
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20695
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +37%
1670
1217
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +34%
10513
7820
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|July 21, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|512
|TMUs
|40
|32
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|8
|TGP
|15 W
|65 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|12
