We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4750G and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1217 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 July 21, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i5-12500H -
Socket BGA-1744 AM4
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 8
TGP 15 W 65 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G
1.13 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 43.71 GB/s
ECC Support - Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 12

