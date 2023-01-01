Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
Intel Core i5 12500H
AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6850U and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 2048 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 April 20, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 3+ (Rembrandt)
Model number i5-12500H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 680M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 16
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 8
Total Threads 16 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 15-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 95 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1280P or Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
2. Ryzen 7 6800U​ or Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
3. Ryzen 7 5800H or Core i5 12500H
4. Apple M2 or Core i5 12500H
5. Ryzen 5 5600H or Core i5 12500H
6. Core i5 1240P or Core i5 12500H
7. Core i7 11800H or Core i5 12500H
8. Core i7 12700H or Core i5 12500H
9. Core i7 1255U or Core i5 12500H
10. Ryzen 7 6800H or Core i5 12500H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U or Intel Core i5 12500H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский