Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 47104 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1825 vs 1622 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +5%
1681
1601
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13189
Ryzen 9 5950X +97%
25945
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +3%
3539
3450
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21664
Ryzen 9 5950X +112%
45858
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1620
Ryzen 9 5950X +12%
1812
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10170
Ryzen 9 5950X +81%
18431
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 3 (Vermeer)
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|No
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|16
|P-Threads
|8
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|16
|Total Threads
|16
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|4.15 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|105 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|640
|-
|TMUs
|40
|-
|ROPs
|20
|-
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
