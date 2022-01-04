Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Ryzen 9 5980HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5980HS and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1474 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +16%
14751
Ryzen 9 5980HS
12755
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +32%
10513
Ryzen 9 5980HS
7971
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 7, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Cezanne
Model number i5-12500H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 640 512
TMUs 40 32
ROPs 20 8
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5980HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS or Intel Core i5 12500H?
