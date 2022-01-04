Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Ryzen 9 6900HS: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
Intel Core i5 12500H
AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6900HS and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
  • More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Rembrandt
Model number i5-12500H -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 33x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6900HS +161%
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS or Intel Core i5 12500H?
