Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12234
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|768
|TMUs
|40
|48
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
