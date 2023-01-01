Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7845HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 46 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1849 vs 1622 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1695
Ryzen 9 7845HX +7%
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12213
Ryzen 9 7845HX +80%
21980
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3548
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21838
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1614
Ryzen 9 7845HX +14%
1839
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10155
Ryzen 9 7845HX +44%
14647
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 610M
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|12
|P-Threads
|8
|24
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|24
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FL1
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|45-75 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 610M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|128
|TMUs
|40
|8
|ROPs
|20
|4
|Execution Units
|80
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1