We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 9 7845HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7845HX and 12500H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • Has 46 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1849 vs 1622 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H
12213
Ryzen 9 7845HX +80%
21980
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H
10155
Ryzen 9 7845HX +44%
14647
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Dragon Range)
Model number i5-12500H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 610M

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 12
P-Threads 8 24
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 5.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 12
Total Threads 16 24
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 30x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FL1
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 45-75 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 95 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon 610M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 640 128
TMUs 40 8
ROPs 20 4
Execution Units 80 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7845HX
0.49 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX or Intel Core i5 12500H?
