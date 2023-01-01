Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500H vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Intel Core i5 12500H
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 12500H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Has 47104 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-5200 RAM
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2253 vs 1622 points
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H
1681
Ryzen 9 7950X +19%
1996
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H
13189
Ryzen 9 7950X +176%
36465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H
3539
Ryzen 9 7950X +21%
4285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H
21664
Ryzen 9 7950X +191%
63090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H
1620
Ryzen 9 7950X +38%
2231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H
10170
Ryzen 9 7950X +138%
24162
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released January 4, 2022 August 29, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i5-12500H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 16
P-Threads 8 32
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 16
Total Threads 16 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 45x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 AM5
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 170 W
Max. Boost TDP 95 W 230 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 640 128
TMUs 40 8
ROPs 20 4
Execution Units 80 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i5 12500H?
