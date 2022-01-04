Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or M1 Max: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • More powerful Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core) integrated graphics: 10.4 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 30 vs 45 Watt
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1772 vs 1503 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H
1510
M1 Max +18%
1787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H
12234
M1 Max +4%
12694
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i5-12500H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 3.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 33x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 640 4096
TMUs 40 256
ROPs 20 128
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
M1 Max +638%
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i5 12500H?
