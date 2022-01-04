Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or M1 Ultra: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • 41% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 25% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 45 vs 60 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 128 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +10%
1722
M1 Ultra
1570
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H
14751
M1 Ultra +47%
21700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H
1670
M1 Ultra +7%
1789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H
10513
M1 Ultra +127%
23904
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 March 8, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-H -
Model number i5-12500H -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 12 20
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 640 8192
TMUs 40 512
ROPs 20 256
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 120 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 819.2 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Ultra or Intel Core i5 12500H?
