Intel Core i5 12500H vs Apple M2 Max

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
Apple M2 Max
Intel Core i5 12500H
Apple M2 Max

We compared two 12-core laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12500H
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1997 vs 1622 points
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +2%
1695
M2 Max
1667
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H
12213
M2 Max +23%
15056
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H
1614
M2 Max +23%
1993
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H
10155
M2 Max +46%
14873
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and Apple M2 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released January 4, 2022 June 1, 2023
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake Apple M2
Model number i5-12500H -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 8
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz -
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 4
E-Threads 8 4
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 12
Total Threads 16 12
Bus Frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 32MB (shared)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Transistors - 67 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 30 W
Max. Boost TDP 95 W -
Peak temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1344 MHz
Shading Units 640 4864
TMUs 40 304
ROPs 20 152
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 70 W
Max. Resolution - 7680x4320 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
M2 Max
13.6 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 96 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 28 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 Max or Intel Core i5 12500H?
