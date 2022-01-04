Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 10210U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 10210U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 2-years and 5-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 72% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 969 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10210U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +95%
1722
881
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +408%
14751
2906
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2247
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
6454
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +71%
1670
976
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +250%
10513
3001
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|i5-10210U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|12
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|192
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|3
|Execution Units
|80
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|Intel Core i5 10210U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
