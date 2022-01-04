Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Core i5 10500H: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 10500H

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
Intel Core i5 10500H
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i5 10500H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10500H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500H and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1622 vs 1157 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +106%
13945
Core i5 10500H
6776
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +95%
22572
Core i5 10500H
11569
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +81%
10202
Core i5 10500H
5649
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and i5 10500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Comet Lake-H
Model number i5-12500H i5-10500H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 25x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1050 MHz
Shading Units 640 192
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 3
Execution Units 80 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 10500H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page Intel Core i5 10500H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5

Сompetitors

1. Core i5 12500H vs Ryzen 5 5600H
2. Core i5 12500H vs Core i7 11800H
3. Core i5 12500H vs Core i5 11400H
4. Core i5 12500H vs Ryzen 9 6900HX
5. Core i5 12500H vs Core i5 11500H
6. Core i5 10500H vs Ryzen 7 4800H
7. Core i5 10500H vs Ryzen 5 5600H
8. Core i5 10500H vs Ryzen 5 4600H
9. Core i5 10500H vs Core i5 10300H
10. Core i5 10500H vs Core i7 11370H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500H or i5 12500H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский