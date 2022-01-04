Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 10500T
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1622 vs 1026 points
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +52%
1621
1067
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +89%
13945
7367
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +58%
3666
2319
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +119%
22572
10319
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +58%
1610
1016
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +115%
10202
4744
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|i5-10500T
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|® UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel® UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|192
|TMUs
|40
|24
|ROPs
|20
|3
|Execution Units
|80
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|Intel Core i5 10500T official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
