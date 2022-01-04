Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Core i5 10500T: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 10500T (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500T and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 8-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 58% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1622 vs 1026 points
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500T
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +89%
13945
Core i5 10500T
7367
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +119%
22572
Core i5 10500T
10319
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +115%
10202
Core i5 10500T
4744
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and i5 10500T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 May 1, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Comet Lake
Model number i5-12500H i5-10500T
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) ® UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 23x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 25-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel® UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 640 192
TMUs 40 24
ROPs 20 3
Execution Units 80 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 10500T
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page Intel Core i5 10500T official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500T or i5 12500H?
