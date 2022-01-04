Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 11260H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.3 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 7-months later
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.382 TFLOPS
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1676 vs 1372 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +23%
1704
1386
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +64%
14692
8949
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2889
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +23%
1675
1362
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +70%
9916
5825
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|i5-11260H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|33x
|21-26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|128
|TMUs
|40
|16
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|Intel Core i5 11260H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
