Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 11320H

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
Intel Core i5 11320H
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i5 11320H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 2.5-3.2 GHz i5 11320H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11320H and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1622 vs 1453 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 35 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +106%
12341
Core i5 11320H
6003
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +97%
21950
Core i5 11320H
11130
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +80%
10287
Core i5 11320H
5711
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and i5 11320H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 June 21, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Tiger Lake
Model number i5-12500H i7-11320H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5-3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 25-32x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 640 768
TMUs 40 48
ROPs 20 24
Execution Units 80 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 11320H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page Intel Core i5 11320H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

