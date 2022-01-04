Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Core i5 1135G7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 1135G7

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
Intel Core i5 1135G7
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i5 1135G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 0.9-2.4 GHz i5 1135G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1135G7 and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1321 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1135G7
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 28 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +191%
14751
Core i5 1135G7
5077
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +137%
10513
Core i5 1135G7
4427
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and i5 1135G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i5-12500H i5-1135G7
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 12 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 9-24x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1135G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page Intel Core i5 1135G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1135G7 or i5 12500H?
Promotion
