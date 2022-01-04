Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 11400
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 11400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +22%
1621
1334
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +45%
13945
9606
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +21%
3666
3024
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +32%
22572
17096
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +7%
1610
1509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +44%
10202
7101
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|March 17, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|i5-11400
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|192
|TMUs
|40
|48
|ROPs
|20
|24
|Execution Units
|80
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
