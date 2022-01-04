Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Core i5 11500: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 11500

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
Intel Core i5 11500
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i5 11500

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 11500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11500 and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 11500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +14%
1722
Core i5 11500
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +49%
14751
Core i5 11500
9899
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +44%
10513
Core i5 11500
7313
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and i5 11500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 March 16, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Rocket Lake
Model number i5-12500H i5-11500
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 27x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 640 256
TMUs 40 64
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 11500
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 50 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page Intel Core i5 11500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H or Intel Core i5 12500H
2. Intel Core i7 12700H or i5 12500H
3. Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 12500H
4. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i5 12500H
5. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H or Intel Core i5 12500H
6. Intel Core i7 11700K or i5 11500
7. Intel Core i5 11600K or i5 11500
8. AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i5 11500
9. Intel Core i5 11400 or i5 11500
10. Intel Core i5 12500 or i5 11500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11500 or i5 12500H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский