Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Core i5 1155G7: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 1155G7

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
Intel Core i5 1155G7
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i5 1155G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1155G7 and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 10240 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1622 vs 1302 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +216%
13189
Core i5 1155G7
4177
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +115%
21664
Core i5 1155G7
10079
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +150%
10170
Core i5 1155G7
4074
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and i5 1155G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 June 8, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i5-12500H i5-1155G7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 4 4
P-Threads 8 8
Base Frequency (P) 2.5 GHz 1.0-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.8 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.3 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 12 4
Total Threads 16 8
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 10-25x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
TDP 35-45 W (configurable) 12-28 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 95 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
4 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1165G7 vs i5 1155G7
2. AMD Ryzen 7 5825U vs Intel Core i5 1155G7
3. Intel Core i5 1235U vs i5 1155G7
4. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U vs Intel Core i5 1155G7
5. Intel Core i7 11800H vs i5 12500H
6. Apple M2 vs Intel Core i5 12500H
7. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H vs Intel Core i5 12500H
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Intel Core i5 12500H
9. Intel Core i7 12700H vs i5 12500H
10. AMD Ryzen 5 5600H vs Intel Core i5 12500H
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1155G7 or i5 12500H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский