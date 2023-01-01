Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 1155G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 10240 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 7-months later
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1622 vs 1302 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +19%
1681
1416
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +216%
13189
4177
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +22%
3539
2896
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +115%
21664
10079
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 12500H +25%
1620
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +150%
10170
4074
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|June 8, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|i5-1155G7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
CPU
|P-Cores
|4
|4
|P-Threads
|8
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|2.5 GHz
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.8 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.3 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|12
|4
|Total Threads
|16
|8
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|10-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|12-28 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|95 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|640
|TMUs
|40
|40
|ROPs
|20
|20
|Execution Units
|80
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
