Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 12400F

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
Intel Core i5 12400F
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i5 12400F

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400F (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12400F and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 12400F – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400F
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +2%
12341
Core i5 12400F
12051
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +11%
21950
Core i5 12400F
19841
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +19%
10287
Core i5 12400F
8632
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and i5 12400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-S
Model number i5-12500H i5-12400F
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) No

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz -
Shading Units 640 -
TMUs 40 -
ROPs 20 -
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 12400F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page Intel Core i5 12400F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

