Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 12500H or Core i5 1240U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 1240U

Intel Core i5 12500H
VS
Intel Core i5 1240U
Intel Core i5 12500H
Intel Core i5 1240U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H with 12-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1240U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1240U and 12500H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1240U
  • Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i5 12500H – 9 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 12500H and i5 1240U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-U
Model number i5-12500H i5-1240U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1781
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 11x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 18MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 640 640
TMUs 40 40
ROPs 20 20
Execution Units 80 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 12500H
1.41 TFLOPS
Core i5 1240U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 12500H official page Intel Core i5 1240U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 14

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H vs Intel Core i5 12500H
2. Intel Core i7 12700H vs Intel Core i5 12500H
3. Apple M1 vs Intel Core i5 12500H
4. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Intel Core i5 12500H
5. AMD Ryzen 5 6600H vs Intel Core i5 12500H
6. Intel Core i5 1235U vs Intel Core i5 1240U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1240U or i5 12500H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский