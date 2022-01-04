Intel Core i5 12500H vs i5 12500
We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 12500H (laptop) with 12-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 12500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1621
Core i5 12500 +12%
1808
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +12%
13945
12483
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3666
Core i5 12500 +2%
3732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +12%
22572
20239
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1610
Core i5 12500 +5%
1688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 12500H +19%
10202
8602
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i5-12500H
|i5-12500
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|18MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|256
|TMUs
|40
|16
|ROPs
|20
|8
|Execution Units
|80
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|-
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|Intel Core i5 12500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
