Intel Core i5 1250P vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P with 12-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 28 vs 54 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1566 vs 1369 points
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P +10%
1506
1369
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7248
Ryzen 5 5600H +36%
9889
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P +22%
3611
2951
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +29%
22092
17163
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P +14%
1555
1366
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +26%
7614
6047
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i5-1250P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|12
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|17x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|448
|TMUs
|40
|28
|ROPs
|20
|7
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1250P official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
