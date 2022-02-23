Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1250P or Ryzen 5 5625U: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1250P vs AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

Intel Core i5 1250P
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
Intel Core i5 1250P
AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P with 12-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5625U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5625U and 1250P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1566 vs 1417 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1250P – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P +10%
1506
Ryzen 5 5625U
1369
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P
7248
Ryzen 5 5625U +12%
8119
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P +25%
3611
Ryzen 5 5625U
2885
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +51%
22092
Ryzen 5 5625U
14666
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P +11%
1555
Ryzen 5 5625U
1407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +28%
7614
Ryzen 5 5625U
5935
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1250P and AMD Ryzen 5 5625U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Barcelo
Model number i5-1250P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 12 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 17x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 20-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) AMD Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 640 448
TMUs 40 28
ROPs 20 7
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1250P
1.41 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5625U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1250P official page AMD Ryzen 5 5625U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Intel Core i5 1250P?
