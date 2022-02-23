Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1250P or Apple M1: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P with 12-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 1250P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 50% less energy than the Core i5 1250P – 14 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P
3628
Apple M1 +4%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +57%
23265
Apple M1
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P
1617
Apple M1 +8%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P
9512
Apple M1 +5%
9984
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1250P and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-P Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i5-1250P -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 17x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 10-28 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 640 1024
TMUs 40 64
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1250P
1.41 TFLOPS
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1250P official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i5 1250P?
