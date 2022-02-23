Intel Core i5 1250P vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the M1 Max – 28 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1778 vs 1604 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1543
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3628
M1 Max +7%
3876
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +2%
23265
22860
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1617
M1 Max +11%
1795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9512
M1 Max +34%
12762
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|May 7, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|-
|Model number
|i5-1250P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|10-28 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|4096
|TMUs
|40
|256
|ROPs
|20
|128
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1250P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
