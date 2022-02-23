Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1250P or M1 Pro: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 1250P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 7% less energy than the M1 Pro – 28 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P
n/a
M1 Pro
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P
23265
M1 Pro
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P
1617
M1 Pro +9%
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P
9512
M1 Pro +31%
12505
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1250P and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-P -
Model number i5-1250P -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 12 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 17x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 10-28 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 640 2048
TMUs 40 128
ROPs 20 64
Execution Units 80 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1250P
1.41 TFLOPS
M1 Pro
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1250P official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

