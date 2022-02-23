Intel Core i5 1250P vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P with 12-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
97
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
72
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
89
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- 38% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 7% less energy than the M1 Pro – 28 vs 30 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1541
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12228
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3628
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23265
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1617
M1 Pro +9%
1763
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9512
M1 Pro +31%
12505
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|-
|Model number
|i5-1250P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|12
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|10-28 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|2048
|TMUs
|40
|128
|ROPs
|20
|64
|Execution Units
|80
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1250P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
