Intel Core i5 1250P vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P with 12-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1250P – 15 vs 28 Watt
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1587 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1531
Apple M2 +4%
1585
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7287
Apple M2 +20%
8753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3478
Apple M2 +16%
4038
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +21%
18586
15410
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1593
Apple M2 +22%
1944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7813
Apple M2 +16%
9028
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|-
|Model number
|i5-1250P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|12
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|17x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|640
|1024
|TMUs
|40
|64
|ROPs
|20
|32
|Execution Units
|80
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i5 1250P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
