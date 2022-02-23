Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i5 1250P or Apple M2: what's better?

Intel Core i5 1250P vs Apple M2

Intel Core i5 1250P
VS
Apple M2
Intel Core i5 1250P
Apple M2

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.7 GHz Intel Core i5 1250P with 12-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 1250P
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1250P
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M2
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i5 1250P – 15 vs 28 Watt
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1925 vs 1587 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P
1531
Apple M2 +4%
1585
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P
7287
Apple M2 +20%
8753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P
3478
Apple M2 +16%
4038
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P +21%
18586
Apple M2
15410
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i5 1250P
1593
Apple M2 +22%
1944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i5 1250P
7813
Apple M2 +16%
9028
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i5 1250P and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-P -
Model number i5-1250P -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 12 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 17x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 20-28 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 640 1024
TMUs 40 64
ROPs 20 32
Execution Units 80 128
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i5 1250P
1.41 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i5 1250P official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i5 1235U vs i5 1250P
2. Intel Core i5 1240P vs i5 1250P
3. Intel Core i7 1255U vs i5 1250P
4. Apple M1 Max vs Apple M2
5. Intel Core i7 12700H vs Apple M2
6. Apple M1 vs Apple M2
7. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H vs Apple M2
8. Intel Core i7 1260P vs Apple M2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i5 1250P?
Promotion
EnglishРусский